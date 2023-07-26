Qatar says continues efforts to resolve Iran nuclear issue

Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said that his country tries to solve a number of cases especially the nuclear issue between Tehran and the Western countries.

The visit of the Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz al-Khalifi to Tehran as well as inviting President Raeisi to Doha were one of the measures to revive the JCPOA and bring the views between Iran and the international community regarding various cases closer together.

Qatar continues its positive efforts to facilitate the meeting of Western and Iranian officials in Doha, he announced.

Iran proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear program to the world by signing the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, with six world powers. However, Washington’s exit in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.

Multilateral diplomatic efforts to revive the JCPOA have been stalled since last August, with Iran blaming the United States for failing to guarantee that it will not leave the deal again.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the UN-endorsed agreement in May 2018 and imposed what he called “maximum pressure” sanctions against Iran.

Iran has repeatedly announced that the JCPOA revival is possible if the US and the European signatories to the agreement have the will to reach that aim, warning that the opportunity will not last forever.

