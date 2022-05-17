Qatar, US discuss Vienna talks latest developments

Al Thani and Blinken also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the Ukrainian crisis, and US-Qatar bilateral ties.

More details of the phone call and its results have not been released yet.

As Doha officials continue consultations with Western countries on various issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue, Qatari sources reported that Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has recently held a telephone conversation with EU's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell.

The latest development over Iran's nuclear deal was discussed by US Special Envoy for Iran and Qatar's Foreign Minister in an early Saturday telephone conversation.

MP/5491969