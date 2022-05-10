31 Palestinians injured by Zionist occupiers in West Bank

Reports suggest that Zionists used tear gas and live ammunition against civilians during the clashes, leaving 31 Palestinians injured.

Some Arab media also reported that Palestinian resistance fighters fired on buses carrying occupiers who had attacked east of Nablus.

Following the exchange of fire between Palestinians and occupiers, Zionists fled the area.

Meanwhile, Palestinian national and Islamic figures called on all Palestinian to resolutely and unitedly confront the occupying Zionist settlers throughout the West Bank.

These figures called on popular committees in all cities and villages of the West Bank to gather at intersections and roads to confront settlers who intend to attack Palestinian.

According to a statement released by the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, "the responsibility and authority to appoint guards and employees belong to the ministry, in coordination with the Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

The ministry (Jordanian Endowments) has appointed more than 70 guards since 2016, the statement said, adding, “However, the arbitrary measures, the Israeli arrogance, and the restrictions placed by the Israeli police on the ground constitute an obstacle to the guards and employees from joining their work."

