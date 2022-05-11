Zionsist forces injure 22 Palestinians in Silwan town

Media sources reported that Zionist forces attacked the town of Silwan several times and used tear gas at the Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 22 Palestinians had been injured in clashes in different parts of the town of Silwan on Tuesday.

Some sources also reported that dozens of Palestinians were also wounded in the village of Ni'lin west of Ramallah.

According to some Arab sources, another fierce clash broke out between Palestinian civilians and the Zionist forces on Wednesday morning after Zionists brutally attacked areas in the West Bank and arrested 13 Palestinians.

