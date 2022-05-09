Resistance protects Lebanon from Israeli aggression

Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a speech at a Hezbollah election ceremony held simultaneously in the two southern cities of Tyre and Nabatiyeh on Monday, Al-Manar reported on Monday afternoon.

The Hezbollah secretary-general said at the start of his speech that "Some Lebanese political forces deliberately imposed disarming the Resistance as a priority in their election program away from the socioeconomic concerns of the Lebanese."

He said that "Those who claim that the Zionist enemy invaded Lebanon in response to the Palestinian resistance are liars and disregard the Israeli greed," adding that " The Israeli enemy attacked the Lebanese border villages in 1948 even before the advent of the resistance."

Nasrallah recalled Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr’s statements which underscore the importance of the resistance in face of the Zionist enemy regardless of the Lebanese government stance, saying that "Those who demand disarming the Resistance disregard its achievements in liberating the occupied territories and prisoners."

"It is the Resistance that protects Lebanon from the Zionist aggression," he underscored, adding that " The Lebanese army cannot alone confront the Israeli enemy."

Later in his address, Nasrallah called on the Lebanese government to start investing the offshore oil resources, saying "If ‘Israel’ prevents Lebanon from investing its offshore gas resources, Hezbollah will prevent the Zionists from carrying out similar projects."

He further added that the United States wants Lebanon to acknowledge ‘Israel’ existence and naturalize the Palestinian and Syrian refugees.

Nasrallah warned at end of his speech that "July’s War is recurring politically in parliamentary elections, voters must contribute to a new victory."

The parliamentary elections in Lebanon will be held on May 15.

