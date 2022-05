Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a televised speech on Resistance and Liberation Day on Wednesday, May 25, at 20:30 Beirut Local Time, Al-Manar TV website reported.

On May 25, 2000, the Israeli occupation army completed its withdrawal from most of the Lebanese territories, except Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills, due to the heavy losses inflicted upon it by the Resistance strikes.

MNA/PR