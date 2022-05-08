Iran wins 4 more medals at Brazil Deaflympics

Alireza Sharifi Manesh and Fatemeh Zahra Zelikani won two gold medals, while Marzieh Khoshhaval and Behzad Amiri won bronze medals in the men and women's taekwondo competitions for their country othe 24th Summer Deaflympics underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Sunday.

With those 4 medals, Iranian athletes have so far clinched 22 medals at the competitions.

Overall, at the end of the sixth day of the competitions on Saturday, Iran has so far won 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 brozne medals in different sports categories including, karae, taekwondo poomsae, Judo.

Over 4,000 sports men and women are participating in the Brazil-hosted event which started on May 01, 2022, and will run through until Sunday, May 5, 2022.

