Pres. congrats Iran teams on 3rd title in 2021 Deaflympics

Referring to the four-grade improvement of the Iranian sports delegation dispatched to the Deaflympics, the President in a message issued on Sunday considered the improvement as a sign of the strong will and might of the dear Iranian youth.

He said that gaining 40 medals by the Iranian athletes on the international sports scene was both pride inspiring and jubilation for the Iranian nation, particularly for the sports fans.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also in a message felicitated the Iranian athletes for their success in Brazil 2021 Deaflympics.

Iran finished in third place in the 2021 Deaflympics, held in Caxias do Sul in Brazil.

Iran won 40 medals in total containing 14 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Ukraine dominated the games with 137 medals in total, winning 61 gold medals, 38 silver and 38 bronze.

The US came second with 19 gold, 11 silver and 25 bronze medals.

The Deaflympics had initially been scheduled to take place from December 5 to 21, 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications.

