Deaflympics Brazil 2022: Iran lands in fourth place

Iran with 25 medals has ranked fourth (8 gold medals; 7 silver;10 bronze medals) in the medal table at the end of the seventh day of the 24th Summer Deaflympics underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Sunday.

Ukraine, the United States, and Japan are the first to third with a total of 77, 34, and 24 medals, respectively so far.

However, the Iranian taekwondo team has ranked first after clinching 4 gold medals, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals in different categories.

Over 4,000 sportsmen and women are participating in the Brazil-hosted event which started on May 01, 2022, and will run through until Sunday, May 5, 2022.

KI