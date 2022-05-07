Iran wins 18 medals in Brazil Deaflympics

The 24th Summer Deaflympics are being held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from Sunday, May 01, 2022 until Sunday, May 15, 2022.

At the end of the sixth day of the competitions, Iranian deaf football team won two games against Italy and the Netherlands with the results of 2-0 and 4-0, respectively and on Friday Iran won its third match against the team of Brazil 1-0.

In beach volleyball, Iran won 2-1 against Germany, and in its second and third matches, it won 2-0 against Estonia and Japan to be among the top eight teams.

In shooting in the women's section, Zahra Hajilari ranked sixth and Fatemeh Esfandiari ranked eighth.

In the men's section, Bijan Ghaffari landed in 13th place and Kasra Aghili ranked 15th.

Overall, at the end of the sixth day of the competitions on Saturday, Iran has so far won 6 gold, 6 silver and 6 brozne medals in different sports categories including, karae, taekwondo poomsae, Judo.

