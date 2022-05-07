  1. Sports
May 7, 2022, 4:25 PM

Iran's Khodabandeh wins gold in Deaflympics in Brazil

Iran's Khodabandeh wins gold in Deaflympics in Brazil

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Female Iranian Poomsae practitioner has won a gold medal at the Brazilian Deaflympics.

Maryam Khodabandeh, a female Iranian Poomsae practitioner won a gold medal in the individual and team Poomsae competitions in the 24th Summer Deaflympics underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The competitions began on Sunday, May 01, 2022, and will run through until Sunday, May 15, 2022.

As many as 9 teams participated in individual taekwondo competitions while 8 other teams from all over the world are participating in team competitions.

Iran has sent male and female practitioners in both team and individual sections to Brazil.

KI/5483422

News Code 186504
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186504/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News