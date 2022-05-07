Iran's Khodabandeh wins gold in Deaflympics in Brazil

Maryam Khodabandeh, a female Iranian Poomsae practitioner won a gold medal in the individual and team Poomsae competitions in the 24th Summer Deaflympics underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The competitions began on Sunday, May 01, 2022, and will run through until Sunday, May 15, 2022.

As many as 9 teams participated in individual taekwondo competitions while 8 other teams from all over the world are participating in team competitions.

Iran has sent male and female practitioners in both team and individual sections to Brazil.

