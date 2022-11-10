Nouri, Kheirollahzadeh win medals at 2022 IBSA Judo C'ship

Vahid Nouri and Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh of Iran claimed a gold and a silver medal at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo World Championships.

The final category decided was the men’s J2 over +90kg, with gold going to Nouri, who defeated teammate Kheirollahzadeh on penalties.

Bronze medals went the way of Aloviddin Jurakulov of Uzbekistan and Ibrahim Bolukbasi of Turkey.

Meysam Banitaba and Vahid Jeddi had claimed two gold medals on Day 1 of the competition.

The competition has brought 250 athletes from 41 countries together in Baku, Azerbaijan.

MA/TT