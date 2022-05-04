FM condemns ex-Iranian official trial in Sweden as illegal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian received a phone call from Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde , on Wednesday evening. The two top diplomats discussed and exchanged viewpoints on key bilateral issues, especially consular affairs.

During the talks, the Iranian foreign minister touched on the trial of Hamid Nouri in Sweden, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the detention and the court process against the Iranian national illegal and demands his immediate release.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed regret that a terrorist group, whose record of crimes is obvious to the peoples of Iran and even Iraq – under the Baathist regime of Saddam -- has taken over the reins of the fake propaganda regarding this court process in Sweden.

During the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that with Sweden’s show of will and reciprocal and joint efforts, the two countries witness expansion of their ties in different areas.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Sweden also agreed to continue consultations and exchange of viewpoints on the issues that are on the agenda of the relations of both countries.

