Iran FM urges Sweden to release ‘Hamid Nouri’ immediately

He made the remarks in a phone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde late on Tuesday.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the development of bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interests.

Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance for developing its relations with Europe, including Sweden.

Iran’s top diplomat said that the two countries of Iran and Sweden enjoy high potentials and capabilities to broaden their ties in all fields especially in trade and economy.

He emphasized that the roadmap of cooperation between the two countries has been drawn up and “I agree with you that serious and joint action should be taken to implement and make this program operational.”

He stressed the need for both sides to pay attention to resolving misunderstandings and issues that have hindered developing bilateral relations.

The longstanding relations between the two countries should not be affected by baseless propaganda and actions of a terrorist group whose records of crimes against Iranian nation are clear to everyone, he underlined.

He called for the immediate release of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen, who is in custody with completely baseless accusations by MEK terrorists.

Swedish foreign minister, for her part, pointed to the historical relations between the two countries of Iran and Sweden and said that boosting relations with Islamic Republic of Iran is of great value to Sweden.

“We believe that Iran plays a significant role in establishment of peace and stability in region,” Linde reiterated.

Referring to MEK attempts to influence court of Mr. Hamid Nouri, she said that Swedish government and judicial system will not be influenced by MEK propaganda campaign.

In the meantime, in a meeting with Nouri’s son, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran is pursuing the case of Hamid Nouri with great sensitivity and will do its utmost for his release.

He praised Nouri's perseverance and standing against all pressures and added that supporting and defending Iranian nationals wherever they are in the world is the inherent duty of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and “we will do our best in this case as well.”

