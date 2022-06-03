Fire breaks out at Moscow office building, 2 injured (+VIDEO)

Two people have been reported injured as of 0800 GMT and others may still be trapped in the building, the ministry said, Reuters reported.

"Two of the victims sought medical help. Their lives are not in danger. One of them was assisted on the spot," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a short circuit resulting from an improperly installed lighting system on the facade of the building, TASS news agency cited firefighters as saying.

It added that 120 people have been evacuated and efforts are ongoing to extinguish the fire, which covers an area of over 1,000 square metres.

