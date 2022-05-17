SA, Kuwait eye on having talks on Arash gas field with Iran

"We want to discuss with them … Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as one team because the resources there are of common interest to both countries, this is what we’ve agreed to over the last two to three years and we and Kuwait, as one group, we are proceeding," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at an energy conference in Bahrain, according to The National News.

The Iranian ambassador to Kuwait recently said that Tehran is optimistic about the results of the negotiations with Saudi Arabia, adding that Iran has sent a formal invitation to negotiate with Kuwait over the joint Arash (Durra) gas field.

Irani added that Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian had also spoken by telephone with his Kuwaiti counterpart in order to resume the talks in Tehran.

Arash Gas Field is a joint gas field between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia and parts of the field are situated in unspecified water areas between Kuwait and Iran.

MP/PR