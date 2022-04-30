Ariel operation proved Palestinians will to counter Zionsits

Referring to the operation of Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades against Ariel settlement, Lebanese Hezbollah said in a statement, "This operation proves that the Palestinian people will continue the path of Resistance until the liberation of their land and achieving ultimate victory against the occupying regime in Al-Quds."

This heroic operation showed the determination of the Palestinian people to confront the occupation and to defend themselves and the sanctuaries with all available means, the statement added.

Last night, two Palestinian fighters shot dead a Zionist soldier in an operation in the Zionist settlement of Ariel, in the West Bank.

Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, then issued a statement taking responsibility for the operation by Palestinian militants in the Zionist settlement of Ariel.

RHM/IRN84737426