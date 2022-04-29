Tens killed, wounded in mosque explosion in Kabul: report

Tolo News has now reported a terrible explosion in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. According to the report, the incident took place at the Khalifa Mosque in the Afghan capital; But there is no more information about the explosion and its possible casualties.

The report added that the number of casualties in today's attack on the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul is high. The blast occurred during Friday prayers.

An eyewitness stated that more than 300 people were killed and wounded; But so far this statistic has not been confirmed.

Russia Today also reported that "more than 300 people were killed and injured in the incident.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman has announced the number of killed 10 and wounded 15.

