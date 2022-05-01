Iran warns citizens against unnecessary travels to Sweden

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said in a statement that following the recent developments in Sweden, in particular, the widespread activities of anti-Islamic elements and extrajudicial behavior of the Swedish police in unjustified and arbitrary detentions of Iranian citizens, including holders of credible visas, "we advise you, dear countrymen and women, to avoid unnecessary trips to that country as far as you can."

The foreign ministry further urged the Iranian citizens to contact the consular section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Stockholm immediately if they have any problems and in case they have to travel.

MNA/