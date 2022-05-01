  1. Politics
May 1, 2022

Iran warns citizens against unnecessary travels to Sweden

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry has warned Iranain citizens against unnecessary travels to Sweden amid the intensified attacks against Muslims and the extrajudicial behavior of the Swedish police.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said in a statement that following the recent developments in Sweden, in particular, the widespread activities of anti-Islamic elements and extrajudicial behavior of the Swedish police in unjustified and arbitrary detentions of Iranian citizens, including holders of credible visas, "we advise you, dear countrymen and women, to avoid unnecessary trips to that country as far as you can."

The foreign ministry further urged the Iranian citizens to contact the consular section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Stockholm immediately if they have any problems and in case they have to travel.

