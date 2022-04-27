Iranian parl. speaker meets Iraqi counterpart in Tehran

Referring to the good relations between the two countries, Ghalibaf called on further expanding Iran-Iraq ties in all fields.
Al-Halbousi, for his part, stressed the need for developing Tehran-Baghdad parliamentary cooperation.
Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad welcomed Al-Halbousi upon his arrival in Tehran.
This is Al-Halbousi's second visit to Tehran which will last one day.
He is set to meet with other Iranian officials including the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
MP/IRN84733187
Your Comment