  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2022, 11:10 AM

Iranian parl. speaker meets Iraqi counterpart in Tehran

Iranian parl. speaker meets Iraqi counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Mohammed al-Halbousi in Tehran.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries, Ghalibaf called on further expanding Iran-Iraq ties in all fields.

Al-Halbousi, for his part, stressed the need for developing Tehran-Baghdad parliamentary cooperation.

Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad welcomed Al-Halbousi upon his arrival in Tehran.

This is Al-Halbousi's second visit to Tehran which will last one day.

He is set to meet with other Iranian officials including the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

MP/IRN84733187

News Code 186177
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186177/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News