Delegation of Afghan refugees ministry to visit Iran

Afghan Minister of Refugees, Haji Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani who will head the delegation, called the purpose of the trip to discuss the issues of Afghan immigrants in Iran and also to resolve the previous tensions between Kabul and Tehran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven over the past 40 years that it has always been one of the main supporters of refugees and displaced persons despite the economic problems and oppressive sanctions imposed on the country.

Iran has provided valuable services to refugees and foreign immigrants, especially Afghans, in areas such as education, health, treatment, livelihood, and employment.

