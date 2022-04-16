UK deporting of refugees to Rwanda violation of intl. laws

The transfer of the people outside of British territory is in contravention of the spirit and text of the Refugee Convention, said Khtibzadeh.

This British plan to put its responsibility toward refugees on the shoulder of a third country exposes the refugees to violations of the rights mentioned in conventions on refugees and human rights agreements and completely ignores human and moral considerations, the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Khatibzadeh rejected the objectification of refugees, the use of violence, and humiliating acts that violate human dignity, and referred to the hosting by the Islamic Republic of Iran of millions of refugees, saying: The British government’s plan to deport refugees comes while this country and other Western states always ignore the Islamic Republic of Iran’s efforts to manage and deal with millions of migrants and refugees.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman concluded by saying, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been hosting millions of refugees, especially from the neighboring country of Afghanistan, while observing human and humanitarian considerations and receiving minimum foreign aid, which has been repeatedly recognized and commended by international institutions related to the affairs of the refugees.

MNA/MFA