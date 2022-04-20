Gharibabadi slams UK plan to send some migrants to Rwanda

"The British government’s plan to forcefully transfer asylum seekers is a breach of its international commitments and responsibilities," wrote Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Wednesday. "The move entirely neglects human and ethical considerations. THE UK's DARK HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD SPEAKS FOR ITSELF!."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced that some of the migrants and asylum seekers illegally entering Britain would be sent to Rwanda, with “tens of thousands” of people potentially making that journey in the coming years.

The move prompted swift backlash from opposition politicians, human rights groups, NGOs and the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described the British government’s declared plan as shrinking from the country’s international obligations.

The transfer of the people outside of British territory is in contravention of the spirit and text of the Refugee Convention, said Khtibzadeh.

This British plan to put its responsibility toward refugees on the shoulder of a third country exposes the refugees to violations of the rights mentioned in conventions on refugees and human rights agreements and completely ignores human and moral considerations, the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

