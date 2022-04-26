Taliban, Iranian diplomat discuss border issues in Kabul

Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, Deputy Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan met today (Tuesday) with Mawlawi Shabir Ahmad, head of the Ministry of Defense working group and head of the Taliban working group tasked with organizing shared border affairs with Iran.

Referring to the atmosphere of cooperation between Iran and the caretaker government in Afghanistan regarding the resolution of border misunderstandings, Shabir Ahmad said that "According to the order from the Taliban leadership, a four-member delegation of Afghan military and defense officials has been formed to facilitate cooperation at borders in talks with Iranian officials."

"Our policy towards neighboring countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, which hosts millions of Afghan citizens, is to avoid any war and conflict and to move towards fully-fledged cross-border cooperation," the Taliban official added.

Regarding the presence of some Taliban forces on the shared border with Iran, Shabir Ahmad said that Taliban government officials, especially the Minister of Defense, had ordered that no one was allowed to stir any conflict on the Iranian border and that military deployment on the shared border were prohibited.

It was also decided that the four-member Afghan delegation would meet with Iranian officials in one of the capitals or at the shared border after Eid al-Fitr to resolve border issues.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier today that a delegation from the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation is scheduled to arrive in Tehran today to discuss the issues related to the Afghan refugees in Iran.

