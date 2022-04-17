Iran hosted Afghan refugees even under sanctions

"While the UK, claiming human rights advocacy, wants to send refugees to Rwanda, Iran has hosted Afghan refugees and immigrants for years, even under sanctions without the usual international assistance," Ali Bahadori Jahromi tweeted last night.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all refugees arriving in the UK in boats will be sent to Rwanda. If their application is successful, they will not be given refugee status in the UK but will be granted asylum by Rwanda. Those unsuccessful could be deported back to their country of origin, or another country where they have a right to reside.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described UK's move to forcibly send the refugees to Rwanda as shrinking from the country’s international obligations.

Iran has been hosting millions of refugees, especially from the neighboring country of Afghanistan, while observing human and humanitarian considerations and receiving minimum foreign aid, which has been repeatedly recognized and commended by international institutions related to the affairs of the refugees, he stressed.

RHM/IRN84718633