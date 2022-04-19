Iran voices sympathy with South Africa over recent flood

FM Amir-Abdollahain sent a message to his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor on Tuesday.

He offered condolences to the nation and the government of South Africa and the families of the victims of the recent floods in the country.

At least 443 people have died in floods that have devastated South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, according to an official, as rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in the southeastern coastal region.

The South African military is deploying more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal province last week.

