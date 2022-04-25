  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2022, 9:00 AM

On Vienna talks;

Lawmaker urges Western countries to give up excessive demands

Lawmaker urges Western countries to give up excessive demands

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Stating that negotiations on the removal of sanctions imposed against Iran should produce positive results, a member of Parliament urged Western countries in Vienna talks to give up excessive demands on the way of talks.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sunday, Esmaeil Kowsari said that Western countries especially the United States must correct their behaviors towards negotiations and give up their excessive demands and let negotiations produce positive results.

Turning to the trend of Vienna talks, the lawmaker emphasized that Western countries as parties to Iran’s nuclear deal and the United States breached their promise and for this reason, these countries are not dependable.

Iran has proved that it is seriously determined to follow up the negotiations in order to reach a positive result, he said, adding that pursuing the inalienable rights of the noble nation of Iran is the main objective behind negotiations and the Iranian delegation is vehemently trying to regain people's rights in the process of talks in Vienna.

The United States and Western countries as JCPOA parties must correct their mistakes and live up to their JCPOA commitments, Kowsari added.

MA/5473771

News Code 186039
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186039/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News