Lawmaker urges Western countries to give up excessive demands

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sunday, Esmaeil Kowsari said that Western countries especially the United States must correct their behaviors towards negotiations and give up their excessive demands and let negotiations produce positive results.

Turning to the trend of Vienna talks, the lawmaker emphasized that Western countries as parties to Iran’s nuclear deal and the United States breached their promise and for this reason, these countries are not dependable.

Iran has proved that it is seriously determined to follow up the negotiations in order to reach a positive result, he said, adding that pursuing the inalienable rights of the noble nation of Iran is the main objective behind negotiations and the Iranian delegation is vehemently trying to regain people's rights in the process of talks in Vienna.

The United States and Western countries as JCPOA parties must correct their mistakes and live up to their JCPOA commitments, Kowsari added.

