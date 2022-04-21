Iran not to back down on its red lines

“We continue to exchange messages with Americans through the European Union. In doing so, we have reiterated time and again that the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t care for excessive demands [put forth by the US], nor will it back down on its red lines,” said Amir-Abdollahian in a Thursday phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mikdad.

“The path of diplomacy works efficiently and we are not far from reaching a good and lasting agreement,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Elsewhere in the phone call, Iran’s foreign minister vehemently condemned desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime, saying, “We are witnessing Zionists crimes at al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis.”

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that on the occasion of International Quds Day, which will be marked on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, Islamic governments and parliaments as well as all Muslim nations will send a powerful message in defense of Palestine and the holy al-Quds and to condemn Zionists’ acts of aggression.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, strongly condemned the Israeli crimes in the Palestinian territories and the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, and praised the role and principled stance of the Iranian leadership as well as the government and people of Iran in supporting the Palestinian resistance.

