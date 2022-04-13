Iran's diplomacy on right track: Leader

"Correction/Thank God, the country's diplomacy is on the right track. What is now being considered in [the country's] diplomacy is the nuclear issue. The Iranian negotiating team informs the president, the Supreme National Security Council and other officials about the process [of the Vienna talks], make relevant decisions, and move forward. So far, our negotiating team has been resisting the other side’s excessive demands, and this [trend] will continue, God willing," said Ayatollah Khamenei according to the Twitter account of the Leader.

On the tenth day of the auspicious month of Ramadan, the heads of power branches, officials and government authorities as well as a group of senior managers of various sectors, members of parliament, and political activists met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Leader advised the Iranian officials absolutely not to tie their work planning to nuclear talks and move forward and not to let the result of the talks, whether positive or negative, hinder their plans and the country's affairs.

Expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the Iranian nuclear negotiators at the Vienna talks, he added that the Iranian team to the negotiations has so far resisted and will continue to resist excessive demands.

