Iranian minister condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

"The enemies of humanity, morality, religion and the unity of Muslims seek with cruelty and cowardice to deprive the peace and comfort of the Muslim nations of the region", Vahidi said, noting that the empathy of the nations and officials of the countries in the region can be an important and decisive factor in confronting and countering this kind of sinister terrorist movements.

While condemning the terrorist attack and offering his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan, the Iranian minister expressed hope that the perpetrators of the terrorist incident will be identified and punished as soon as possible.

A deadly blast took place in a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, killing more than 50 worshippers and wounding more than 50.

ISIL terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack.

Several other Iranian officials also condemned the terrorist attack and offered their condolences to the Pakistani people and government.

