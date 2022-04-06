Taliban ready to coop with Iran to manage Helmand River water

The Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, met with the Afghan Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor on Tuesday, discussing climate change and water issues.

Taliban Ministry of Energy and Water announced that the two sides had also discussed water management issues.

Saying that climate change and continuous drought have affected the Helmand River, Abdul Latif Mansoor assured that the acting government of Afghanistan will cooperate with Iran in managing the water of the Helmand River in accordance with the law and existing agreements between the two countries.

Earlier on March 17, the Iranian diplomat had met and held talks with Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Referring to some border problems between Iranian and Afghan border forces, Mortazavi had asked Haqqani to resolve border misunderstandings by forming a joint border committee as soon as possible.

