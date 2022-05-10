Dam constructions by Turkey not acceptable for Iran: FM

"Given the environmental conditions prevailing in the region, it is not acceptable for us that our neighbor country, Turkey, takes measures in the field of dam construction which will cause problems for our people in the country and the region, as well as has a negative effect on the amount of water inflow," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Iranian Parliament on Tuesday in response to a question of a Parliament member about extensive dam construction by Turkey on the Tigris, Euphrates and Aras and its impact on water inflow to Iran.

"The issue has been raised at least three times in the past eight months in two meetings with the Turkish Foreign Minister in New York, as well as in a phone call with him," he added. "Despite the fact that there is no bilateral agreement between Tehran and Ankara on water cooperation in the past, 4 months ago we asked the Turkish government to establish a joint water committee between the two countries so that we can address the concerns in this regard. We must make sure that dam constructions by Turkey do not have a negative impact on the water supply to Iran."

He went on to say, "Turkish officials have so far assured us that the dam constructions are done primarily in mountainous areas for hydropower use."

Referring to the visit of the expert delegation of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy to Turkey in the form of a joint border committee, the minister added, "A Turkish delegation is scheduled to visit Iran soon to follow up on this issue, and the necessary legal, political and diplomatic measures have been taken between the two countries in this regard."

Elsewhere, he pointed to Iran's water right of Helmand (Hirmand) River, saying that Iran is not satisfied with the interim governing body of Afghanistan regarding the Helmand River.

Referring to the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and Afghanistan on the Helmand River, he added that Afghanistan's governing body has agreed about Iran's water right of Helmand but now blames water shortages for the delay. "If there is a violation of Iran's access to Helmand, we will pursue the issue in international forums because there is a bilateral agreement in this regard."

ZZ/5486166/14010220000215