Tehran, Kabul reached agreement on Helmand river

Afghanistan's Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) said that in the current year, the water of the Helmand River will be shared with Iran based on the Helmand Water treaty signed in 1973 between the two countries.

A senior official of the ministry, Barakutullah Aryoubi, said that both sides agreed to install mutual stations and facilities on the two sides of the Helmand River.

“The two sides called for the implementation of the treaty as the problem was within the area covered by the treaty,” he said, TOLO News reported.

Aryoubi also said that the MoEW is planning to resume construction of Kamal Kham Dam to control the water of the Helmand River.

“The MoEW is seriously intending to construct the Kamal Khan Dam to address the problems of the people,” he said.

“The Kamal Khan Dam like many others, can play an important role in water management if the necessary facilities are installed for it,” said Hameedullah Yalani, former head of the Afghanistan Water Supply.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACAL) said that a lot of land across the country is not used for agriculture purposes due to the lack of good water management.

According to the 1973 treaty, Afghanistan is committed to sharing the water from the Helmand River with Iran at the rate of 26 cubic meters of water per second, or 850 million cubic meters annually.

MA/PR