  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Apr 20, 2022, 8:24 PM

Russia successfully test fires Sarmat missile system (+VIDEO)

Russia successfully test fires Sarmat missile system (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Russia has test-fired a new Sarmat ICBM missile system, the Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin says the missile system will assist in making Russia secure against those "threatening her to think," the Russian Today has reported.

The President added that domestic technologies were used, ensuring Russia will have trouble-free production.

The test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat" was carried out at the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

The Russian president said back in April 2019 that the missile system Avangard with a hypersonic glide vehicle will considerably enhance the ICBM potential.

MNA/PR

News Code 185940
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185940/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News