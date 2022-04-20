Russia successfully test fires Sarmat missile system (+VIDEO)

Vladimir Putin says the missile system will assist in making Russia secure against those "threatening her to think," the Russian Today has reported.

The President added that domestic technologies were used, ensuring Russia will have trouble-free production.

The test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat" was carried out at the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

The Russian president said back in April 2019 that the missile system Avangard with a hypersonic glide vehicle will considerably enhance the ICBM potential.

MNA/PR