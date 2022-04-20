Russia, Vietnam plan to hold joint military drill

Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti said the initial planning meeting for the military training exercise was held virtually between the leaders of Russia’s Eastern Military District and the Vietnamese army.

The two sides “agreed on the subject of the upcoming drills, specified the dates and venue for them” and “discussed issues of medical and logistic support, cultural and sports programs,” the news agency reported without giving further details.

Col. Ivan Taraev, head of the International Military Cooperation Department at the Eastern Military District, was quoted as saying that the joint exercise aims “to improve practical skills of commanders and staffs in organizing combat training operations and managing units in a difficult tactical situation, as well as developing unconventional solutions when performing tasks.”

The two sides also discussed what to call the joint exercise. One of the proposed names is “Continental Alliance – 2022.”

Earlier this month, Vietnam voted against a US-led resolution to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

“As Russia's closest partner in the region, Vietnam wants to demonstrate that it still has a firm friend in Southeast Asia,” said Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

