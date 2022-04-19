  1. Politics
Greece seizes Russian oil tanker with 19 sailors on board

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The Greek authorities have seized the Russian-flagged Pegas tanker with 19 Russian sailors on board near the island of Karystos in Evia on Tuesday.

The tanker is held at an anchorage in the bay of Karystos on the decision of port authorities, according to the report.

The order was given by the Authority Against Legalizing Income from Criminal Activities, in compliance with the sanctions imposed on ships owned by Russian interests by the European Union and NATO, TASS reported.

The tanker, which had a mechanical breakdown, was being escorted by a tug to the Peloponnese so that its cargo could be transferred to another ship but was forced to seek shelter from rough seas on Karystos as it approached Kavo Doro.

The order for its seizure concerns the ship itself and not its cargo, the agency said citing sources.

