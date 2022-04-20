Canada sanctions Putin daughters, 12 other Russian associates

Canada’s new imposition of sanctions targets 14 individuals. Among the other prominent figures targeted are Russian billionaire and banking magnates Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman, entrepreneur and investor Oleg Boyko, and energy, real estate and retail billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev, CTV News wrote.

The federal government has also sanctioned Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife Maria Lavrova and daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.

The move comes after the US sanctioned the daughters on April 6.

