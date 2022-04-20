Iran to dispatch 3 judokas to Russian competitions

The last time that Iranian judokas competed in an international competition was in the 2021 Asia-Oceania Judo Championships which were held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 6 to April 9, 2021.

Now for the first time in a year, the Iranian judo practitioners are invited to the Russian Judo Grand Slam in Khabarovsk on May 6-8.

According to the decision of the National Teams Organization and the technical staff of the national adult judo team, the judo fighters Vahid Jedi in -73 kg, Mehdi Fathipour in -81 kg and Qassem Baghchaghi in -90 kg led by their coach Mohsen Zakaria will participate in the Russian competitions.

