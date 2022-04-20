  1. World
Zionist websites reportedly come under cyber attacks

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – A news source reported on Wednesday morning that a cyber attack had been carried out on Israeli websites and servers.

Sabereen News reported on Wednesday morning that a group of "Al-Tahereh" has targeted the website and servers of the Zionist regime.

According to the report, the information base of the Zionist regime's Channel 9 was one of the targets of these cyber attacks.

Sabereen News reported that the cyber attack took place at 1:20 AM.

From time to time, the Israeli government, security, and private websites are exposed to cyber attacks, the source of which is often kept secret.

The Hebrew media reported a few days ago that all the websites of the Zionist regime's government ministries had been disrupted.

