Zionist websites reportedly come under cyber attacks

Sabereen News reported on Wednesday morning that a group of "Al-Tahereh" has targeted the website and servers of the Zionist regime.

According to the report, the information base of the Zionist regime's Channel 9 was one of the targets of these cyber attacks.

Sabereen News reported that the cyber attack took place at 1:20 AM.

From time to time, the Israeli government, security, and private websites are exposed to cyber attacks, the source of which is often kept secret.

The Hebrew media reported a few days ago that all the websites of the Zionist regime's government ministries had been disrupted.

MNA/FNA14010131000059