"Machines to produce centrifuges parts moved to safer place"

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi also said on Saturday that the IAEA will not have access to recordings of newly installed CCTV cameras at the new workshop in Natanz in Isfahan Province.

"Due to the terrorist attacks against TESA Karaj, we had to tighten the security measures, moving a significant part of these machines and transferring them to Natanz and Isfahan. Better to say, centrifuge machines have been relocated to a safer location because of their importance and are still in operation," Kamalvandi said on Saturday.

The senior nuclear official added that the IAEA reported twice on those machines, once at the time of the transferring the machines and another at the time of installing the cameras at the new workshop that hosts the new machines.

He underlined that the cameras' recordings will not be handed over to the IAEA inspectors and will be stored in a place in Iran until an agreement is obtained at the Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.

He added that the negotiations are being carried out by the foreign minister, according to the AEOI spokesman, adding that "We do not have any technical negotiations at the moment."

