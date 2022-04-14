IAEA to have no access to cameras' recordings: Iran

Reuters has quoted a newly statement by the IAEA saying that the agency has installed its cameras at a new site for making centrifuges parts in Iran's Natanz.

The the centrifuges parts that are now located newly built workshop at the Natanz site in Isfahan province were moved by Iran from the previous Karaj TESA site near Tehran there.

Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, head of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to international organizations in Vienna said on Thursday that the IAEA will no have access to the recordings of the newly installed cameras at the Natanz site until an agreement is reached on the revival of the JCPOA.

The Vienna talks, which are focused on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions have been paused for the time being at the suggestion of the EU foreign policy chief, and the negotiators have returned to their respective capitals for political consultations.

Almost all countries participating in the talks want the talks to be concluded more quickly, but reaching a final agreement awaits US political decisions on a few remaining key issues which have to do with the removal of the sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday that the United States has not shown yet the resolve to reach an agreement.

KI