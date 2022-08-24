  1. Politics
Palestinian Resistance confronts Zionists raid on Jenin

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – News sources reported that Palestinian Resistance forces clashed with Zionists who raided the Jenin camp on West Bank on Wednesday.

The forces of the Zionist regime raided the Jenin camp on Wednesday morning with their military equipment and vehicles, but they faced resistance from the Palestinian fighters.

The occupying forces of the Zionist regime surrounded one of the houses in this camp and stationed their snipers on the roof of several buildings.

According to Palestinian media, fierce clashes also broke out between Palestinian Resistance forces and Zionists.

The battalions affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement announced that its fighters clashed with the Zionist occupying forces in the streets and alleys of the Jenin camp.

