Oct 10, 2022, 10:30 AM

Zionists' raid on Al-Quds sparks clashes with Palestinians

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Palestinian sources reported on Sunday evening that fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionist forces in occupied Al-Quds.

Local sources said that Palestinian youths clashed with Zionist forces in the Be'er Ayoub neighborhood, in the occupied Al-Quds town of Silwan in the south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to some sources, the Palestinian neighborhood of Al-Issawiya in eastern Al-Quds also witnessed clashes between Palestinian youths and occupying forces.

Local sources said that the Zionist forces attacked Al-Issawiya by firing sound bombs, tear gas, and plastic bullets.

News sources also reported on Sunday night that a Palestinian woman was shot dead in the Negev region of southern occupied Palestine.

The Palestinian media released a video that shows the moments when the occupying forces of the Zionist regime raid the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

The video shows that the Zionist troops shoot directly at four Palestinian journalists during the attack on the Jenin camp.

