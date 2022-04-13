Ukraine Pres. offers to swap Putin close friend for captured

“I offer the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video posted on Telegram, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine in a special operation captured Viktor Medvedchuk.

Sharing a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in a chair with his hands cuffed, Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account, "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine). Well done!"

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Tuesday it had detained Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

