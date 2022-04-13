France freezes over $25B worth of Russian assets

This was reported by CNN on Tuesday, citing official reports from the French government, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, which the ministry says are worth 22.8 billion euros, make up the bulk of the frozen assets," reads the report, Ukrinform reported.

The black list also includes 33 real estate properties worth a total of EUR 573.6 million, including addresses in prestigious resorts such as Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. Banking assets, three yachts, six helicopters, and three works of art worth EUR 7 million have also been frozen.

