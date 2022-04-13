  1. Politics
Apr 13, 2022, 10:30 AM

France freezes over $25B worth of Russian assets

France freezes over $25B worth of Russian assets

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The French Ministry of Finance has released a detailed list of Russian assets worth EUR 23.7 billion, or US$25.6 billion, which it has frozen as a result of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN on Tuesday, citing official reports from the French government, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, which the ministry says are worth 22.8 billion euros, make up the bulk of the frozen assets,"  reads the report, Ukrinform reported.

The black list also includes 33 real estate properties worth a total of EUR 573.6 million, including addresses in prestigious resorts such as Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. Banking assets, three yachts, six helicopters, and three works of art worth EUR 7 million have also been frozen.

RHM/PR

News Code 185656
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185656/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News