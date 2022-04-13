US looks to vastly expand weapons for Ukraine, worth $750 mn

US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday (Apr 13) another US$750 million in military assistance for Ukraine, two US officials familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The equipment would be funded using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorise the transfer of articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

One of the officials said final determinations were still being made about the mix of equipment.

A senior congressional aide said the equipment to be announced would likely include heavy ground artillery systems to Ukraine, including howitzers.

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House said on April 8 that since the start of the Ukraine war, it had already provided security aid to the Kyiv government worth $1.7 billion.

