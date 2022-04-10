Iran warns about enemy's plot to disrupt Tehran-Kabul ties

Following the release of a wave of fake media productions aimed at sowing discord between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan in the past two days, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul issued a statement, saying that the general policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards Afghanistan and its citizens is based on the principle of good neighborliness and mutual respect,

It added that the images published in cyberspace are planned.

Recent developments in Afghanistan have led to the migration of Afghan nationals to Iran. The Islamic Republic, despite the economic problems caused by the oppressive sanctions; has not created any barriers to the entry of Afghan citizens and still welcomes new immigrants, the statement said.

Iran has been hosting Afghan immigrants for more than 40 years and is currently hosting at least 5 million of them, who generally enjoy the facilities available in the coutry as Iranian citizens, the statement added.

The videos published in cyberspace seek to blur deep-rooted and historical relations between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan and seek to instill Iranophobia in Afghan society as well as Afghanphobia in Iranian society, it added.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul stressed that putting these types of videos together reveals a purposeful media stream that seeks to destroy the relations between the two countries.

Afghan citizens wishing to travel to Iran can apply for a visa and enter Iran legally, the statement added.

