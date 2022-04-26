Most attacks on Iran diplomatic missions occurred in Europe

On the occasion of the anniversary of the 1980 attack on the Iranian Embassy in London, the conference on "investigating attacks on Iran's diplomatic missions from the perspective of international law" was held Tuesday morning.

The conference was held in the presence of Iran's Secretary of Judiciary Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi and Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Addressing participants, Gharibabadi said that the immunity of diplomatic missions is the absolute right of any country and the host country can not waive this immunity.

According to Gharibabadi, under international law, representatives of the host country cannot enter an embassy without permission — even to put out a fire.

Most of the attacks on Iran's diplomatic missions have occurred in European countries, he also said, the governments of European countries had a hand in supporting such moves.

Stating that the immunity of diplomatic missions is obvious right, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said at the conference that unfortunately, over the past few years, the employees of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in different countries have been martyred while performing their diplomatic missions.

