Pakistani parliament elects Shahbaz Sharif as new PM

Pakistani parliament elects opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as new prime minister after walkout by Imran Khan’s party, the Associated Press reported from Pakistan on Monday afternoon.

Shehbaz Sherif was the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan from 20 August 2018 to 10 April 2022.

Imran Khan was removed from power after he failed to secure a non-confidence vote at the parliament on Sunday.

Ahead of the vote on Monday, lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party resigned en masse, boycotting the election of Sharif, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A swearing-in ceremony is due to be held later on Monday, according to Al-Jazeera.

The 70-year-old leader comes from a family of industrialists that has become a political dynasty.

