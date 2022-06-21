Imran Khan accuses Washington of “imperial arrogance”

“In the past 40 years, our leadership has basically bowed down to everything the US has demanded of us,” Khan told the Sunday Times, according to Global Village Space webiste.

The former PM accused Washington of “imperial arrogance” and meddling in his country’s domestic affairs.

Khan said his ambassador in Washington sent him a diplomatic cable in April about a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

According to Khan, Lu told the diplomat that Pakistan would suffer “consequences” unless the PM is removed from office. Lu assured him that “all would be forgiven” should he be ousted, Khan claimed.

Khan said his criticism of the war in Afghanistan was among the things that drew the ire of Washington. “The Americans never understood the culture of the country or the people they were dealing with,” he argued.

MNA/PR